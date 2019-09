Photo: Screenshot

Following All Things D’s excellent report on the Facebook phone, we’ve been talking to a bunch of sources, and we have some news to add.We’ve got the Lions – Packers game on, our notes out, and we’re just about ready to get started with a series of short posts…



Check back with SAI for more soon >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.