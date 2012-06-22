PRESENTING: The 10 Happiest States In America

Dina Spector
hawaii hula dancers

Photo: MrTavis/Flickr

For the third straight year, Hawaii holds onto its title as the happiest state in America according to the annual Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index. The nationwide survey is based on daily interviews with U.S. adults from January to December 2011. The Index is an average of six categories: life evaluation, emotional health, work environment, healthy behaviours, and physical health. 

In general, state-level scores remained consistent with the past four years of data, with Western states ranking high on the wellbeing index, and most Southern states ranking at the bottom.  

Click here to see the states > 
#10 Montana

Life Evaluation: #9

Emotional Health: #9

Physical Health: #25

Healthy behaviour: #11

Work Environment: #12

Basic Access: #28

Source: Gallup Healthways Well-Being Index. States are ranked from 1-50 where #1 is the top Rank and 50 is the bottom. States are split into quintiles; Green represents the top quintile, blue is second, purple is third, orange is fourth, and red is fifth (bottom). Click here to see how domains are measured.

#9 New Hampshire

Life Evaluation: #23

Emotional Health: #28

Physical Health: #2

Healthy behaviour: #2

Work Environment: #18

Basic Access: #5

#8 Nebraska

Life Evaluation: #6

Emotional Health: #4

Physical Health: #5

Healthy behaviour: #31

Work Environment: #9

Basic Access: #11

#7 Kansas

Life Evaluation: #12

Emotional Health: #7

Physical Health: #7

Healthy behaviour: #24

Work Environment: #3

Basic Access: #13

#6 Colorado

Life Evaluation: #12

Emotional Health: #7

Physical Health: #7

Healthy behaviour: #24

Work Environment: #3

Basic Access: #13

#5 Alaska

Life Evaluation: #1

Emotional Health: #3

Physical Health: #20

Healthy behaviour: #14

Work Environment: #11

Basic Access: #47

#4 Utah

Life Evaluation: #5

Emotional Health: #12

Physical Health: #17

Healthy behaviour: #6

Work Environment: #5

Basic Access: #8

#3 Minnesota

Life Evaluation: #7

Emotional Health: #5

Physical Health: #1

Healthy behaviour: #18

Work Environment: #7

Basic Access: #2

#2 North Dakota

Life Evaluation: #3

Emotional Health: #2

Physical Health: #8

Healthy behaviour: #33

Work Environment: #1

Basic Access: #10

#1 Hawaii

Life Evaluation: #1

Emotional Health: #2

Physical Health: #1

Healthy behaviour: #4

Work Environment: #44

Basic Access: #4

