Happy Spin-Off Day, AOL!

Nicholas Carlson
The old AOL Time Warner logo

AOL spins off from Time Warner today, ending one of the worst mergers in business history.

Catch up on our analysis of today’s spin:

  • AOL’s Plan For Fixing E-Mail
  • AOL’s Asset Sales Should Raise Another $1+ Billion Of Cash After IPO
  • What Is AOL, Anyway?
  • What Wall Street Thinks Of AOL And Tim Armstrong
  • AOL Reveals Its Master Plan: Robot Editors
  • AOL Isn’t Even A Cheap ISP
  • AOL Unveils New Brand, New Logos
  • The Problem With AOL’s Media Strategy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.