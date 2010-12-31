Happy New Year! NFL Reduces Fines It Delivered For Illegal Hits

The Falcons’ Dunta Robinson and the Patriots’ Brandon Meriweather successfully appealed their $50,000 fines for flagrant hits to defenseless to $25,000 and $40,000, respectively, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.



The league also dropped James Harrison’s $75,000 fine to $50,000 without his appeal.

NFL appeals officer (and longtime defensive coordinator) Ted Cottrell took it upon himself to review Harrison’s fine after examining the appeals cases. Cottrell said he decided to reduce the fines because all three players seemed to understand the new rules emphasis and adjusted their play accordingly.

We just hope these adjustments weren’t made in an effort to make the Brett Favre fine seem harsher in hindsight.

