The Most Expensive Celebrity Cover Babies Ever

Jessica Simpson just welcomed daughter Maxwell, and it seems as if a new baby bump announcement gets unveiled every day.



While A-list mums celebrate their days with the apples of their eyes, Hollywood’s pint-size bundles of joy deliver more than happiness; they also deliver cash.

Because everyone wanted a first glimpse at Shiloh and Suri.

Simpson doesn’t have any takers for the first photos of her daughter yet—she attempted to land a $750,000 deal when news of her pregnancy first broke. However, that’s chump change compared to what some of the other celebs received for their tots.

We’ve rounded up the most expensive price tags on magazine exclusives for the first photos of celebrity babies.

Britney Spears‘ little sis saw more money than the pop star and Angelina Jolie‘s brood leads the pack with four appearances on the list.

(Source: Forbes)

