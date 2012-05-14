The Most Expensive Celebrity Cover Babies Ever

Jessica Simpson just welcomed daughter Maxwell, and it seems as if a new baby bump announcement gets unveiled every day.
While A-list mums celebrate their days with the apples of their eyes, Hollywood’s pint-size bundles of joy deliver more than happiness; they also deliver cash.
Because everyone wanted a first glimpse at Shiloh and Suri.
Simpson doesn’t have any takers for the first photos of her daughter yet—she attempted to land a $750,000 deal when news of her pregnancy first broke. However, that’s chump change compared to what some of the other celebs received for their tots.
We’ve rounded up the most expensive price tags on magazine exclusives for the first photos of celebrity babies.
Britney Spears‘ little sis saw more money than the pop star and Angelina Jolie‘s brood leads the pack with four appearances on the list.
$500,000: Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's first images of Sean Preston (People, November 2005).
$500,000: Forget the baby. People paid a hefty sum just for Angelina Jolie's baby bump. This is her first of many appearances on this list. (People, January 2006).
$1 million: Jamie Lynn Spears and Casey Aldridge's daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge (OK!, July 2008).
$1.5 million: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren with first daughter, honour Marie Warren (OK!, July 2008).
$2 million: Angelina Jolie's first post-adoption photo of Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt (People, March 2007).
$2 million: Larry Birkhead for the first photos of Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Danielynn, after gaining custody (OK!, April 2007).
$11-$15 million: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie AGAIN for photos of twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt (People and Hello!, 2008)
FREE: Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes gave the first exclusive photos of baby Suri to Vanity Fair for free. Really.
