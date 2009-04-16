Happy Monday For Scripted TV Ratings

Ad Age Digital DigitalNext MediaWorks (AdAge.com) It’s been a year — a decade — for reality TV. But at least for one night, it was back to TV’s original oeuvres, as sitcoms and dramas on CBS and Fox tied for first with a 4.1/11 rating and share in the ad-centric 18-to-49 demographic.



ABC, which had Monday’s only reality show, “Dancing With the Stars,” was third, with a 3.4/9, while NBC (2.8/7) and the CW (0.4/1), which also depend on dramas, finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

CBS led from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., as “Two and a Half Men” (5.3/13), the night’s highest-rated program, and “Rules of Engagement” (4.0/10) were slightly above their original-episode season averages. At 10 p.m. “CSI: Miami” (3.7/10) was down 10% but still easily won its time slot.

