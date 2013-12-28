20 Low-Paying Jobs That Workers Love

Just because your job pays little doesn’t mean it makes you unhappy.

Although happiness at work usually increases with salary, there are notable exceptions to that rule. Some high-paying jobs make employees surprisingly miserable. Other jobs with low pay have extremely satisfied workers.

To determine which low-paying jobs had surprisingly happy workers, we teamed up with CareerBliss, an online jobs database. CareerBliss examined more than 250 jobs to find the biggest outliers on the typical salary-job satisfaction trend line.

The jobs that made the list are positions with low pay that have satisfaction rankings far above what’s expected.

For each surprisingly happy job, CareerBliss gave us the job’s actual average salary and the “predicted” average salary — what they would expect people in the job to make, based on their job satisfaction. The bliss scores are created from employee reviews of eight factors: work-life balance; relationship with coworkers; work environment; job resources; compensation; growth opportunities; company culture; and daily tasks.

If you want a happy career and don’t care about pay, here are a few jobs to consider.

1. Machine operator

Actual average salary: $US34,000

Predicted average salary: $US85,646

Average bliss score: 3.70

Machine operators love their colleagues and bosses and also give high marks to their daily tasks and responsibilities.

2. Assistant general manager

Actual average salary: $US46,000

Predicted average salary: $US83,109

Average bliss score: 3.64

Assistant general managers give high ratings to coworkers (but not bosses) and say they enjoy their daily work.

3. Warehouse manager

Actual average salary: $US48,000

Predicted average salary: $US82,025

Average bliss score: 3.74

Coworkers are one of the best parts of the job for warehouse managers, along with the daily work routine.

4. Research assistant

Actual average salary: $US35,000

Predicted average salary: $US67,280

Average bliss score: 4.11

Research assistants love their bosses and colleagues but also feel happy with the job resources they’re given and the company culture.

5. Bank teller

Actual average salary: $US30,000

Predicted average salary: $US61,392

Average bliss score: 3.36

Bank tellers are most satisfied with their colleagues but give lukewarm ratings to their work environment, job resources, and compensation packages.

6. Operations specialist

Actual average salary: $US54,000

Predicted average salary: $US85,689

Average bliss score: 3.43

The best part of the job for operations specialists is compensation, followed by their daily work and colleagues.

7. Shift supervisor

Actual average salary: $US38,000

Predicted average salary: $US69,439

Average bliss score: 3.69

Shift supervisors are happiest with their coworkers and bosses and also gave high marks to their work environment.

8. Teaching assistant

Actual average salary: $US31,000

Predicted average salary: $US61,865

Average bliss score: 4.13

Teaching assistants report positively on almost every aspect of their jobs, led by their evaluations of bosses and coworkers, company culture, and daily work.

9. Assistant store manager

Actual average salary: $US39,000

Predicted average salary: $US68,900

Average bliss score: 3.38

Colleagues are the best part of the job for assistant store managers by a significant margin.

10. Machinist

Actual average salary: $US38,000

Predicted average salary: $US66,972

Average bliss score: 3.54

Machinists report really liking their coworkers and the daily work they complete.

11. Graduate research assistant

Actual average salary: $US30,000

Predicted average salary: $US59,693

Average bliss score: 4.05

For graduate research assistants, the best parts of the job are the people they work with and the way they get to work each day.

12. Assistant manager

Actual average salary: $US37,000

Predicted average salary: $US66,182

Average bliss score: 3.46

Assistant managers are happiest with their colleagues, followed by their daily work and tasks.

13. Loan processor

Actual average salary: $US40,000

Predicted average salary: $US65,715

Average bliss score: 3.91

Loan processors give a nearly perfect score to their coworkers and the second-highest score to work environment.

14. Senior analyst

Actual average salary: $US59,000

Predicted average salary: $US84,247

Average bliss score: 3.76

Senior analysts are happiest with their colleagues and then the type of daily work they do.

15. Production supervisor

Actual average salary: $US54,000

Predicted average salary: $US79,073

Average bliss score: 3.74

Production supervisors rate their coworkers and daily work equally well in their evaluations.

16. Personal banker

Actual average salary: $US34,000

Predicted average salary: $US59,698

Average bliss score: 3.58

Personal bankers really like the people they work with and the work environment but are less excited about other factors.

17. Case manager

Actual average salary: $US41,000

Predicted average salary: $US65,924

Average bliss score: 3.28

Case managers are very happy with their coworkers and neutral on most other satisfaction metrics.

18. Branch manager

Actual average salary: $US58,000

Predicted average salary: $US81,953

Average bliss score: 3.47

Once again, coworkers and daily work style and tasks gets the highest ratings from branch managers.

19. Medical assistant

Actual average salary: $US32,000

Predicted average salary: $US56,727

Average bliss score: 3.65

Coworkers, work environment, and daily assignments are most important happiness-wise to medical assistants.

20. Supervisor

Actual average salary: $US43,000

Predicted average salary: $US67,076

Average bliss score: 3.53

Supervisors of all sorts like their colleagues and daily work but are more ambivalent about growth opportunities.

