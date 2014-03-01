More People Are Listening To Pharrell's Oscar-Nominated Song Right Now Than The One Favoured To Win [CHARTS]

Idina Menzel’s “Let It Go” is expected to take home the Oscar Sunday night for Best Original Song.

The song, from Disney’s wildly successful “Frozen,” has helped propel the movie to more than $US985 million worldwide and is expected to take home the Oscar for Best Original Song.

If you’ve taken your kids to see the film or inside the Disney store lately you’re probably more than familiar with the tune.

However, it’s not the most popular Oscar song being streamed right now on Spotify.

We asked Spotify to track the number of times “Let It Go” has been streamed since its debut for Business Insider.

Since the song premiered last year, it has definitely blown up. All together, the song has been played more than 10 million times.

Here are the daily streams since December:

We then asked Spotify to compare that song with the other Oscar nominees — Pharrell’s “Happy” (Despicable Me 2″), “The Moon Song” (“Her”), and “Ordinary Love” (“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”).

As of last Friday, “Happy” has surpassed “Let it Go” in daily streams with exponential growth.

Unlike “Let It Go,” the song saw a massive spike after Oscar nominations and subsequent Grammy Awards January 26.

Official Oscar odds currently have “Happy” behind both “Let it Go” and “Ordinary Love.”

On the music charts, Pharrell has consistently been beating out its competition. According to Billboard, “Happy” is the highest-charting Oscar-nominated song in more than 10 years.

While the “Despicable Me 2” track has reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Menzel’s song has broken the top 20.

Still, Menzel has Pharrell topped when it comes to YouTube views.

The Disney animated version of her song has gathered more than 115 million views. Pharrell’s music video has been seen more than 82 million times.

We’ll see whether Pharrell can edge out Menzel again Sunday night. It would be a huge upset.

