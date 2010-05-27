'Happy Hour' To Be Replaced By 'The Willis Report' On Fox Business Network

Still having trouble getting over the fact that Fox Business Network has cancelled “Happy Hour?“



Would it make you feel any better to learn FNB has confirmed its replacement?

It’s going to be a consumer-focused show called “The Willis Report,” hosted by Gerri Willis, CNN’s former personal finance editor, according to the L.A. Times. which broke the news late yesterday afternoon.

It will premiere June 7.

“Gerri brings a fresh, no-nonsense approach to complicated financial issues and her new program will be a clear reflection of that,” Fox News chair Roger Ailes said in a statement.

Still no word on FBN’s plans for the “Happy Hour” gang.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.