It will come as no surprise to Occupy Wall Street that the wealthiest 10% of U.S. households are responsible for half of all consumer spending here. That’s why researchers spend so much time analysing their flush little psyches, to see how the prosperous feel about the future of the universe and all that.





Continue Reading

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.