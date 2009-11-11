Free Airport Wi-Fi From Google This Christmas

Google is sponsoring free wireless Internet in a select group of 47 airports from now through mid-January. (In addition to sponsoring free wi-fi on Virgin America flights.)

The downside: Only two of the 10 busiest U.S. airports will be included: McCarran International in Las Vegas and George Bush International in Houston.

Not included: Atlanta, Chicago O’Hare, LAX, Dallas-Fort Worth, JFK, Denver International, Phoenix, and San Francisco.

Still, the FAA estimates that over 100 million people will go through these 47 airports over the next two months. With typical winter weather delays, people sitting around at their gates should be grateful for the wi-fi access.

Participating Airports:

Austin (AUS)

Baltimore (BWI)

Billings (BIL)

Boston (BOS)

Bozeman (BZN)

Buffalo (BUF)

Burbank (BUR)

Central Wisconsin (CWA)

Charlotte (CLT)

Des Moines (DSM)

El Paso (ELP)

Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Fort Myers/SW (RSW)

Greensboro (GSO)

Houston (HOU)

Houston Bush (IAH)

Indianapolis (IND)

Jacksonville (JIA)

Kalamazoo (AZO)

Las Vegas (LAS)

Louisville (SDF)

Madison (MSN)

Memphis (MEM)

Miami (MIA)

Milwaukee (MKE)

Monterey (MRY)

Nashville (BNA)

Newport News (PHF)

Norfolk (ORF)

Oklahoma City (OKC)

Omaha (OMA)

Orlando (MCO)

Panama City (PFN)

Pittsburgh (PIT)

Portland (PWM)

Sacramento (SMF)

San Antonio (SAT)

San Diego (SAN)

San Jose (SJC)

Seattle (SEA)

South Bend (SBN)

Spokane (GEG)

St. Louis (STL)

State College (SCE)

Toledo (TOL)

Traverse City (TVC)

West Palm Beach (PBI)

