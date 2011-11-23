Gas Prices Are Starting To Tank Just In Time For The Holidays

Photo: www.flickr.com

If you haven’t filled up the minivan yet in anticipation of Thanksgiving travel, you’re in luck.The national average price of gasoline dropped 6.8 cents last week to $3.368 per gallon, L.A. Times’ Ronald D. White reported.



This could be a short-term boost for cash-strapped consumers planning to hit the road this holiday season, and the trend is set to continue so long as the retail value of oil hovers below the $100 mark.

But don’t get too excited.

The price of gas is still sky-high compared to the same period in 2007 when it cost about 49 cents less per gallon, White says. Analysts still predict 2012 will be a blockbuster year in gas prices, too.

According to GasBuddy.com, Colorado and Oregon saw the biggest spikes since Thanksgiving 2010, with each seeing their gas prices jump 69 cents and 62 cents, respectively.

They were closely followed by Wyoming (61 cents), Hawaii (61 cents) and California (59 cents).

Residents in New Mexico and Minnesota fared the best at the pump. The states have only seen a 30 cent increase since last year. New Jersey, Ohio and Delaware all saw 35-cent jumps.

If you’re still sweating bullets every time you hit the pump, think about carpooling or using public transportation to cut costs.

And if you’re planning on sipping on any of these Thanksgiving-friendly wines under $15, you probably don’t want to be behind the wheel anyway, right?

