Happy Holidays From Citigroup!

Citigroup sent their college investment banking recruits an ecard (they’re so tech-savvy and eco-friendly!) wishing them a happy holidays and good luck on their finals. The card also serves to indirectly remind any students thinking about jumping ship and going to law school or business school that Citi’s doing perfectly fine. Yeah, we’ll see about that.



The e-card, courtesy of Cityfile, below:

