John Paulson To Be Honored At Tonight's UJA Benefit

It’s touching when bankers come together over a charity event to help raise money for a good cause.



Tonight is the night of the huge United Jewish Appeal fundraising dinner, and among the honorees will be a man who probably took millions from the other folks in the audience.:

Bloomberg: The charity will honour Lipschultz tonight with its Young Leadership Award at the UJA’s annual Wall Street Dinner, which has already exceeded last year’s $18.8 million total for ticket sales and donations.

The more than 1,000 attendees will include Gary D. Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s president and chief operating officer; Alan C. Greenberg, vice chairman emeritus of JPMorgan Chase & Co.; and Arthur Samberg, Pequot Capital Management founder and chief executive officer.

Paulson & Co. founder John Paulson will receive the Gustave L. Levy Award for his career achievements. Paulson, a former Bear Stearns & Co. managing director, has earned billions in recent years betting against the subprime market.

“He’s someone who certainly stands on pretty high ground in terms of his performance as a businessman and in the community,” Lipschultz said.

Mazel tov!

