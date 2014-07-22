Happy First Birthday Prince George

Prince George points to a butterfly at the Natural History Museum. John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Today is the first birthday of Prince George.
The first son of Prince William and Kate, who one day will be king after his grandfather Charles and father William, will be at home in Kensington Palace for his birthday.
The Queen is expected to be at the birthday party.
Photographs released by Buckingham Palace to celebrate the birthday show George trying to grab a butterfly which has settled on his father’s hand.
The 12-month-old already has a good handle on walking as the official photograph below shows.
