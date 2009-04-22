HAPPY EARTH DAY! (Now Go Throw Some Elbows)

It’s the 30-ninth Earth Day today, which means there will be a TON of stories about the environment. Even if it weren’t Earth Day, though, you’d be able to read a TON of stories about the environment. It’s a story that’s a part of our lives in a major, inescapable way.



Whether it’s a cool electric car, a new solar breakthrough, the price of oil, or politicians debating the merits of outlawing carbon, the environment has cemented its spot in the news. With this daily dosage of environmental news can come an indifference to environmentalism. However, if it’s something you care about, if it’s something that you think really matters, then we say, “Throw some elbows.” Let the world know why you think it matters.

In a great column in the New Yorker Elizabeth Kolbert lays out this idea in more detail, concluding,”As perhaps befits a middle-aged celebration…Earth Day has lost its edge and, with that, the sense that a different world is possible. Even more than in 1970, what’s needed now is an outpouring that organizes itself—with millions of people and, for good measure, some, [crazy protests].”

