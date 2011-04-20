"Happy Days" Actors Are Suing CBS Over This Slot Machine -- And These 6 Casino-Featured Casts Better Check Their Contracts

A slot machine bearing their faces tipped off the cast of “Happy Days” to the fact that they might be missing out on profits from merchandise featuring the show.



Now they’re suing CBS for $40 million, claiming their contracts have been violated.

(Only the Anson Williams, Don Most, Marion Ross, Erin Moran and the estate of Tom Bosley are plaintiffs in the suit — Henry Winkler and Ron Howard are evidently staying out of it.)

Slot machines are such a peculiar little slice of business that it’s sometimes easy for ones that stretch licensing boundaries to fly under the radar for a while.

So the actors from these shows should put a call in to their lawyers — just to make sure their casino likenesses are on the up and up.

