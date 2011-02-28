Happy Birthday mi2g! Expert Round Tables On Why Small Is Beautiful, Revolutions And Consciousness

Happy birthday mi2g! Global risk management group, born on 28th Feb 1996, is 15 years old today, thanks to the Supra Universal Consciousness.

The question is not so much whether there is life on Mars as whether it will continue to be possible to live on Earth! – Teilhard de Chardin

To mark the occasion of mi2g‘s 15th birthday, we are launching the following Expert Roundtables at ATCA 24/7 on Yammer:

Why is Small Beautiful?



* 1. Why is small beautiful? 2. Why is bigger not better? 3. Why is decentralisation better than centralisation? Why do 1-3 stop dehumanisation?

* Why must a large organisation – to work efficiently – behave like a related group of small organisations? Agility, speed and response time?

* Is the pendulum swinging 1. From Globalisation to localisation? 2. From disposability to sustainability? 3. From exclusivity to inclusivity?

* What is the role of feeling pain of others in society? What happens when we don’t feel empathy? How can a better world be built without it?

* Remember there’s no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no logical end! – Scott Adams, Creator of Dilbert

Revolutions



* What happens next in the Middle-East? Is it a clash of generations or more? Is the mainstream media manipulating its own version of events?

* Unexpected events: What are the global consequences of the Mid-East revolutions which are not immediately obvious or manifest at this stage?

* Light & Shadow: What should we embrace in the Mid-East revolutions without reservation and what should we be concerned about going forwards?

* Is there a connection between what’s going on in Wisconsin, USA, and what’s going on in the Middle East? If so, what is it? & consequences?

* Remember that not getting what you want is sometimes a wonderful stroke of luck! – HH The Dalai Lama, Spiritual Leader and Head of State, Tibet

Consciousness



* Is this much certain: when we are in Bliss, Blissful to the core and root of Grace, we’re no longer Conscious of ourselves or anything else?

* What’s the mechanism for deepening experience of the Self as Supra Universal Consciousness? Empathy, Forgiveness, Prayer, Meditation & Love!

Q1: How to become a privileged member of ATCA 24/7 to participate in the expert roundtables?

A1: i. If you are a distinguished member of ATCA 5000, ATCA Open, The Philanthropia or HQR affiliated groups you may be allowed to become a privileged member of this new and exclusive private club.

ii. If you are pre-invited, visit the private intelligence network — PIN — by going to https://www.yammer.com/atca [Note: In https:// ‘s’ is for security and encryption]

iii. If you don’t have membership of the PIN yet, email the mi2g Intelligence Unit at [email protected] for an exclusive invitation.

Q2: How to participate in the expert roundtables and get domain-specific strategic intelligence questions answered?

A2: Access the ATCA 24/7 Private Intelligence Network — PIN — online and ask or answer a strategic intelligence question, no matter how complex. Receive expert answers within 24 hours or get pointers from:

i. ATCA 5000 experts who are online;

ii. ATCA Research and Analysis Wing; and

iii. mi2g Intelligence Unit.

Q3: Why is the ATCA 24/7 Q&A Exclusive Club special?

A3: ATCA 24/7 has now created an exclusive private intelligence watering hole and expert roundtable at the highest level where interesting and sophisticated questions are being asked from around the world, and intelligent answers are being provided, almost always by experts who have deep domain-specific knowledge. Come and check out the exclusive club, take it for a strategic test drive, which sign-of-intelligent life are you waiting for?

To learn more about “The Expert Roundtable: ATCA 24/7 Q&A Club” email: intelligence.unit at mi2g.com and if you are already a member visit https://www.yammer.com/atca

We welcome your thoughts, observations and views.

Alternatively, to reflect further on this, please respond within Yammer, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook‘s ATCA Open and related Socratic dialogue platform of HQR.

All the best

DK Matai

Chairman and Founder: mi2g.net, ATCA, The Philanthropia, HQR, @G140

To connect directly with:

. DK Matai: http://twitter.com/DKMatai

. Open HQR: http://twitter.com/OpenHQR

. ATCA Open: http://twitter.com/ATCAOpen

. @G140: http://twitter.com/G140

. mi2g: http://twitter.com/intunit

— ATCA, The Philanthropia, mi2g, HQR, @G140 —

This is an “ATCA Open, Philanthropia and HQR Socratic Dialogue.”

The “ATCA Open” network on LinkedIn and Facebook is for professionals interested in ATCA’s original global aims, working with ATCA step-by-step across the world, or developing tools supporting ATCA’s objectives to build a better world.

The original ATCA — Asymmetric Threats Contingency Alliance — is a philanthropic expert initiative founded in 2001 to resolve complex global challenges through collective Socratic dialogue and joint executive action to build a wisdom based global economy. Adhering to the doctrine of non-violence, ATCA addresses asymmetric threats and social opportunities arising from climate chaos and the environment; radical poverty and microfinance; geo-politics and energy; organised crime & extremism; advanced technologies — bio, info, nano, robo & AI; demographic skews and resource shortages; pandemics; financial systems and systemic risk; as well as transhumanism and ethics. Present membership of the original ATCA network is by invitation only and has over 5,000 distinguished members from over 120 countries: including 1,000 Parliamentarians; 1,500 Chairmen and CEOs of corporations; 1,000 Heads of NGOs; 750 Directors at Academic Centres of Excellence; 500 Inventors and Original thinkers; as well as 250 Editors-in-Chief of major media.

The Philanthropia, founded in 2005, brings together over 1,000 leading individual and private philanthropists, family offices, foundations, private banks, non-governmental organisations and specialist advisors to address complex global challenges such as countering climate chaos, reducing radical poverty and developing global leadership for the younger generation through the appliance of science and technology, leveraging acumen and finance, as well as encouraging collaboration with a strong commitment to ethics. Philanthropia emphasises multi-faith spiritual values: introspection, healthy living and ecology. Philanthropia Targets: Countering climate chaos and carbon neutrality; Eliminating radical poverty — through micro-credit schemes, empowerment of women and more responsible capitalism; Leadership for the Younger Generation; and Corporate and social responsibility.

