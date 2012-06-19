Happy Belated Birthday, Wendi Deng!

Yesterday was Rupert Murdoch‘s third wife Wendi‘s 40th birthday. Rupert did what any good husband would do and booked the top floor of the Gramercy Park Hotel for a six-figure bash featuring Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Barry Diller and Diane Von Furstenberg, Billy Joel, and Arianna Huffington. Oh, and Chinese pianist Lang Lang was going to play a 20-minute set.



So…how was it? Did it actually happen? And if so, how come we haven’t seen pics of Nicole and Keith in New York from yesterday or today? If you were there or knew someone who was, tell us all about it. Use the comments, e-mail me ([email protected]) or call our anonymous tip line (866-994-TIPS).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.