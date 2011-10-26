HAPPY (ALMOST) HALLOWEEN! Here Are 7 Last-Minute Celebrity Costume Ideas

Halloween is only a week away.



Haven’t figured out a costume yet? Don’t panic.

Instead of dressing up like a slutty version of [insert any animal here], we’ve gathered some ideas on how to dress like the celebrities that made some of the year’s biggest headlines.

From Beyonce‘s questionable baby bump to Charlie Sheen (being Charlie Sheen).

