Happy 50th Roubini!

What did you do last night? You probably didn’t have as good a time as “Dr. Doom”, Nouriel Roubini, who celebrated his 50th birthday! Congratulations!



We won’t even bother to make a joke about our invite getting lost in the spam filter.

In fact, we only learned about the event cause a reader told us there were party pics on Julia Allison’s Tumblr. Looks like it was a blast.

Says Julia: “He’s actually the most cheerful, kindest person – you’d never guess his bearish economic perspective from his friendly countenance.”

