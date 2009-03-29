Happy 50th Roubini!

What did you do last night? You probably didn’t have as good a time as “Dr. Doom”, Nouriel Roubini, who celebrated his 50th birthday! Congratulations!
We won’t even bother to make a joke about our invite getting lost in the spam filter.
In fact, we only learned about the event cause a reader told us there were party pics on Julia Allison’s Tumblr. Looks like it was a blast.
Says Julia: “He’s actually the most cheerful, kindest person – you’d never guess his bearish economic perspective from his friendly countenance.”
