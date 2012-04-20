Happy 4/20! Celebs' High-larious Pot Quotes—Here's Today's Buzz

- TwitterIn honour of 4/20, Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz talk about their love for the ganja while these 11 celebs are the most vocal about “going green.”
- Meanwhile, Rihanna posted these photos of drug use (on a man’s head!) during Coachella. After getting some heat about the pics, Rihanna tweeted “I’m crazy, and I don’t pretend to be anything else.”
- Hilary Duff reveals she kept her son’s umbilical cord stump … ew. Is she high?
- Levin Helm, singer/drummer for The Band, has passed away from throat cancer at age 71.
- Remember the pregnant man? Yeah, well he’s separated from his wife … before she could even check out his latest, um, man parts.
- If you’ve tried to put “Silence of the Lambs” behind you, NBC is bringing “Hannibal” to the small screen.
- Here’s a sneak peek at Bethenny Frankel’s Novel “Skinnydipping.”
- Victoria Beckham plays flight attendant en route to China and tweets photos.
- A new Japanese poster for Pixar’s summer blockbuster “Brave” hints at the plot for Disney’s latest film.
- After a seven year ride, Discovery has cancelled “Cash Cab.”
