Happy 30th Birthday, Kate Middleton! — Here's Your Daily Gossip

Aly Weisman

                           

Alec Baldwin


  • Alec Baldwin returns to Twitter! We doubt @AmericanAir is among his 623,473 followers.
  • Katy Perry tweets her mind for the first time since post-divorce news: “NO ONE speaks for me!”
  • Katie Couric celebrates her 55th birthday with a party at the Bowery Hotel surrounded by famous friends.
  • After slipping down a hill while carrying his daughter, Brad Pitt’s latest accessory is a walking cane.
  • Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott ties the knot and shows you the wedding video.
  • Rihanna rocks a ‘fro, tweets love for Beyoncé bébé.
  • The day before her big birthday, Kate Middleton steps out with Prince William for the London premiere of “War Horse.” Oh and Kate, the Queen wants a grandchild — like now.

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.