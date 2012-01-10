Happy 30th Birthday, Kate Middleton! — Here's Your Daily Gossip

- Alec Baldwin returns to Twitter! We doubt @AmericanAir is among his 623,473 followers.
- Katy Perry tweets her mind for the first time since post-divorce news: “NO ONE speaks for me!”
- Katie Couric celebrates her 55th birthday with a party at the Bowery Hotel surrounded by famous friends.
- After slipping down a hill while carrying his daughter, Brad Pitt’s latest accessory is a walking cane.
- Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott ties the knot and shows you the wedding video.
- Rihanna rocks a ‘fro, tweets love for Beyoncé bébé.
- The day before her big birthday, Kate Middleton steps out with Prince William for the London premiere of “War Horse.” Oh and Kate, the Queen wants a grandchild — like now.
