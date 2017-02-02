The most active day for dating apps is coming up, and it's both funny and a bit depressing

February has started, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and that means single people are about to kick into overdrive, according to dating app Happn.

In fact, Happn says its most active day in the US is February 7, one week before Valentine’s Day.

This makes sense, in a slightly depressing way. You don’t want to be frantically messaging a match too close to Valentine’s Day, since having a first date on the actual day, or even around it, is a bit much. A second date on Valentine’s Day, on the other hand, seems much more reasonable.

Still, the fact that February 7 is so active is a sobering reflection on how much we let Valentine’s Day impact our romantic lives.

Happn also says that while people might assume that New Year’s Eve would follow a similar pattern, with dating activity seeing a boost the week before, it’s actually the opposite. The data shows a spike in the week after New Year’s. New year, fresh start in finding your soul mate, it seems.

Happn got its start in Paris, and matches you up with people you cross paths with. My colleague Steven Tweedie has called it the “hopeless romantic among dating apps.”

Read more about it here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.