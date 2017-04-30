Happiness expert says an easy way to strengthen any relationship starts with adjusting the way you say hello and goodbye

Gretchen Rubin, author of “Better Than Before: Mastering the Habits of Our Everyday Lives,” says you don’t need to reinvent a relationship to make it stronger. Starting with how you greet and say goodbye is a terrific can vastly improve that connection. Following is a transcript of the video.

This doesn’t take a lot of time or energy and I am amazed at how much it creates a sense of connection and recognition.

If I had to pick like a fun little tip, like one easy thing that you can do without spending a lot of time, energy, or money, in strengthen a relationship, one thing that we have done in my household that made a big difference is every time someone comes and goes we give a sincere hello and goodbye.

And this is something you can do at home, this is also something you can do at work. It’s to really recognise that someone is coming or going. And so, it’s not just grunting like “Uh uh,” when somebody comes off the elevator and is walking down the hallway past your desk.

It’s really to look a person in the eye, to say hello, have a little exchange, and to acknowledge the fact that they’re coming or going.

And I am amazed at how much it creates a sense of connection and recognition. And that’s what we want from our relationships is a sense of connection and recognition. and it’s an easy habit because it’s very, you know when you’re supposed to do it. It’s not like do three good deeds throughout the day when you’re like. “Oh, I totally forgot.” Or “I was going to do that after lunch but then something,” you know, this is something like, somebody’s walking towards you, somebody’s walking in the door, you think, “I want to give a warm hello and goodbye,” and it can really deepen your sense of connection to other people.

