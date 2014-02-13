This Belgian Ad Agency Is Trying To Turn The Tables On The NSA [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

The Belgian advertising agency Happiness Brussels is trying to turn the tables on the U.S. National Security Agency as part of a worldwide day of protest of the agency’s surveillance practices. As part of “The Day We Fight Back,” Happiness Brussels is broadcasting a live stream of the outside of the NSA’s Maryland headquarters at the website SpyOnTheNSA.com. “The Day We Fight Back” is being supported by open-internet proponents like Mozilla and Reddit and intends to draw attention to the NSA’s surveillance practices disclosed by Edward Snowden.

Jagermeister named Deutsch New York its lead agency, replacing the independent L.A. agency Mistress.

barrettSF hired the creative team of Brad Phifer and Brad Kayal from Venables Bell & Partners. The pair recently worked on eBay’s award-winning “Built” campaign.

Raleigh, N.C.- based social media management and analytics company Expion named 36oi CEO Bryan Wiener to its chairman position.

A6 Corporation, a start-up that catalogues and evaluates online advertising inventory, acquired the programmatic trading desk ReachLogic Media.

Investment banker Terence Kawaja of LUMA Partners released his latest LUMAscape diagram covering the native advertising ecosystem.

DDB New York and Reebok have parted ways due to “strategic differences.”

SapientNitro hired two new executives to work on its Chrysler business — VP/digital marketing strategy and Ford alum Craig Daitch, and VP/client services Chris D’Alessandro, who formerly worked as global executive director/digital for Omnicom’s Nissan United unit.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

