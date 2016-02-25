Here's what every extrovert needs to know to be happy and successful

If you’re outgoing and energised by being around other people, chances are, you’re an extrovert.

While most people fall somewhere in the middle between introverted and extroverted, somewhere between a third and half of all people veer toward the latter.

Happify, a website and app that uses science-based interactive activities aimed at making you happier, created this graphic to help extroverts be their best selves both at work and at home. It also includes some tips for spending time with people who have different personalities from their own, like introverts.

Take a look:

