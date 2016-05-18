9 ways to stay happy at work

Lydia Ramsey

You know what they say: A happy worker is a productive worker.

And to prove it, Happify, a website and app that uses science-based interactive activities aimed at increasing your happiness, created
this graphic to help employers and employees stay happy. Check it out:

Happify workplaceHappify

