INFOGRAPHIC: How School Makes Happier And Healthier People

Academic success is key to a happier and healthier life down the road, according to this infographic put together by Happify, a website and app that offers psychology-based games to increase your happiness.

For example, your life expectancy increases with your level of education. College graduates are also more likely to say they are “very happy” than those without a degree.

Since staying active in school sets individuals up better for the real world, Happify has put together a guide on how to succeed in high school and college.

Check it out:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.