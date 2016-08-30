You worry too much -- here are 14 ways to worry less

Worrying is an integral part of human nature.

But doing it too much can have a negative impact on your health.

To help prevent this, Happify, a website and app that uses science-based interactive activities aimed at increasing your happiness, created

this graphic to help combat anxiety. Check it out:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.