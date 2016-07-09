How to have a healthier commute

It’s not just you: The traffic on your daily commute is making everyone else just as stressed out as you are.

To get a better handle on the way your commute affects your wellbeing, Happify, a website and app that uses science-based interactive activities aimed at increasing your happiness, made this graphic. Read on to learn more about how to make your commute happier.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.