Here's how to bounce back from a major failure

When life has a major setback, like a falling out with a friend or a lost job, it’s easy to get stuck in a rut of sadness.

But being resilient, or able to recover from bad events, is a key skill to have. To help you strengthen that resolve, Happify, a website and app that uses science-based interactive activities aimed at increasing your happiness, made this graphic, with tips on what to do — and what not to do — when recovering from a tough situation.

