Saying 'I forgive you' could have a surprising impact on your health

Lydia Ramsey

Saying three little words — “I forgive you” — is often easier said than done.

But forgiving someone for a transgression can have some surprising impacts on your health and well-being. Happify, a website and app that uses science-based interactive activities aimed at increasing your happiness, made this graphic to explain all the ways saying “I’m sorry” and “I forgive you” can affect your life.

Happify forgiveness

