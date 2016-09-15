Saying 'I forgive you' could have a surprising impact on your health

Saying three little words — “I forgive you” — is often easier said than done.

But forgiving someone for a transgression can have some surprising impacts on your health and well-being. Happify, a website and app that uses science-based interactive activities aimed at increasing your happiness, made this graphic to explain all the ways saying “I’m sorry” and “I forgive you” can affect your life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.