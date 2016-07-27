6 science-backed ways to improve your memory

What we remember plays an important role in our day-to-day lives.

From a happy memory of your childhood to an important fact that changes the way you look at a project, your memories have an effect on our mood.

Happify, a website and app that uses science-based interactive activities aimed at increasing your happiness, made this graphic to illustrate just how much your memory influences your mood, and what you can do to improve your memory.

