How giving thanks could help keep you thin and happy this Thanksgiving

About 76% of Americans say that Thanksgiving is an important day to spend with family, which is also a great time to practice everything you’re thankful for.

Whether you’re grateful that Thanksgiving only comes around once a year or you’re thankful for the people you’re spending time with, studies suggest that practicing gratitude is important for your health, happiness, relationships, and self-control.

Check out the graphic below to learn about some of the possible benefits of gratitude and how to become more grateful. The graphic was created by the producers at Happify — a website and app that uses games and tasks based on scientific studies in positive psychology to make you feel happier.

