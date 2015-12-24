This simple technique can help you navigate stressful and uncomfortable situations

During the holidays, it’s easy to get caught up in stressful situations with family and friends. And getting a minute to step away and process can seem difficult.

But taking a second to focus on yourself and loved ones might be the best way to stay productive, healthy, and happy.

Happify, a website that uses science-based interactive activities aimed at making you happier, compiled this graphic to walk youthrough the steps to compassion meditation, or sitting quietly while directing positive vibes towards yourself and those around you:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.