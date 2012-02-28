The 10 Happiest States In America

Photo: Flickr/Steve Bozak

For the third straight year, Hawaii holds onto its title as the happiest state in America according to the annual Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index. The nationwide survey is based on daily interviews with U.S. adults from January to December 2011. The Index is an average of six categories: life evaluation, emotional health, work environment, healthy behaviours, and physical health.



In general, state-level scores remained consistent with the past four years of data, with Western states ranking high on the wellbeing index, and most Southern states ranking at the bottom.

