The 10 Happiest States In America

Photo: Flickr/Steve Bozak
For the third straight year, Hawaii holds onto its title as the happiest state in America according to the annual Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index. The nationwide survey is based on daily interviews with U.S. adults from January to December 2011. The Index is an average of six categories: life evaluation, emotional health, work environment, healthy behaviours, and physical health.
In general, state-level scores remained consistent with the past four years of data, with Western states ranking high on the wellbeing index, and most Southern states ranking at the bottom.
Life Evaluation: #9
Emotional Health: #9
Physical Health: #25
Healthy behaviour: #11
Work Environment: #12
Basic Access: #28
Source: Gallup Healthways Well-Being Index. States are ranked from 1-50 where #1 is the top Rank and 50 is the bottom. States are split into quintiles; Green represents the top quintile, blue is second, purple is third, orange is fourth, and red is fifth (bottom). Click here to see how domains are measured.
Life Evaluation: #23
Emotional Health: #28
Physical Health: #2
Healthy behaviour: #2
Work Environment: #18
Basic Access: #5
Source: Gallup Healthways Well-Being Index. States are ranked from 1-50 where #1 is the top Rank and 50 is the bottom. States are split into quintiles; Green represents the top quintile, blue is second, purple is third, orange is fourth, and red is fifth (bottom). Click here to see how domains are measured.
Life Evaluation: #6
Emotional Health: #4
Physical Health: #5
Healthy behaviour: #31
Work Environment: #9
Basic Access: #11

Life Evaluation: #12
Emotional Health: #7
Physical Health: #7
Healthy behaviour: #24
Work Environment: #3
Basic Access: #13

Life Evaluation: #13
Emotional Health: #13
Physical Health: #3
Healthy behaviour: #9
Work Environment: #13
Basic Access: #12

Life Evaluation: #1
Emotional Health: #3
Physical Health: #20
Healthy behaviour: #14
Work Environment: #11
Basic Access: #47

Life Evaluation: #5
Emotional Health: #12
Physical Health: #17
Healthy behaviour: #6
Work Environment: #5
Basic Access: #8

Life Evaluation: #7
Emotional Health: #5
Physical Health: #1
Healthy behaviour: #18
Work Environment: #7
Basic Access: #2

Life Evaluation: #3
Emotional Health: #2
Physical Health: #8
Healthy behaviour: #33
Work Environment: #1
Basic Access: #10

Life Evaluation: #1
Emotional Health: #2
Physical Health: #1
Healthy behaviour: #4
Work Environment: #44
Basic Access: #4

