Meet The Happiest London Olympics Employee

This wonderfully dry London Olympics employee perhaps perfectly sums up the sarcastic, yet secretly sincere enthusiasm many Londoners seem to have for the games.



The video (titled “Happiest Olympic Worker 2012”) was taken on Friday near Stratford International Station, the area redeveloped for the Olympic Park and stadiums. Since it was uploaded it has become a big hit on YouTube with almost 500,000 views as of the time of writing.



WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

