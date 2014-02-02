The 20 Happiest Jobs In America

Looking for a career that you can fall in love with?

Here’s a good place to start. We worked with CareerBliss, an online jobs database, to find the jobs with the happiest employees in America. To come up with the ranking, CareerBliss examined 57,000 employee evaluations across more than 450 different job titles.

The final measure of job satisfaction, which CareerBliss calls a “bliss score,” is given on a scale of one to five (one being the least happy and five the most). The bliss scores are based on eight factors: work-life balance; relationship with coworkers; work environment; job resources; compensation; growth opportunities; company culture; and daily tasks.

Overall, among the positions that ranked as the happiest in the nation, employees rate their bosses and colleagues as the best part of their jobs. They also give high marks to job freedom, which generally refers to the amount of flexibility employees have in how, when, and where they get their work done. Concrete factors like human resources and compensation get more lukewarm reviews.

The jobs aren’t necessarily what you’d expect, and they’re certainly not the highest paying. But for one reason or another, employees love them anyway.

20. General manager (retail) Bliss score: 3.825

Average salary: $US65,400

General managers give the highest marks to the people they work with and the freedom their job provides. 19. IT consultant Bliss score: 3.834

Average salary: $US77,500

For IT consultants, the best parts of the job are their bosses and colleagues, followed by the amount of freedom and flexibility they have at work. 18. Property manager Bliss score: 3.842

Average salary: $US46,800

Colleagues top the list of perks for property managers, followed by job freedom and flexibility. 17. Network engineer Bliss score: 3.845

Average salary: $US85,500

Network engineers give high marks to their coworkers, their bosses, and the flexibility of their work. 16. Finance manager Bliss score: 3.849

Average salary: $US64,100

Finance managers love how flexible their work is and are equally fond of the people they work with. 15. Designer Bliss score: 3.849

Average salary: $US65,900

The coworkers of designers get the best reviews of any on our list. Work freedom and work setting also score well. 14. Contractor Bliss score: 3.854

Average salary: $US63,200

Contractors love their work setting, work freedom and flexibility, and bosses and colleagues. 13. Marketing consultant Bliss score: 3.858

Average salary: $US74,300

Marketing consultants value their bosses more than the employees of any other job on our list, giving them an average score of 4.5 out of 5. 12. Facilities manager Bliss score: 3.888

Average salary: $US59,200

Work setting, coworkers, and general freedom and flexibility are the best parts of the job for facilities managers. 11. Construction manager Bliss score: 3.891

Average salary: $US72,400

According to our list, construction managers have the job with the overall best freedom and flexibility ranking. 9. Intern Bliss score: 3.908

Average salary: $US36,500

Perhaps surprisingly, interns report that they are extremely happy with their job flexibility, their work setting, and the people they work with. 6. Controller Bliss score: 3.929

Average salary: $US64,100

For controllers, work freedom is the highest-rated factor, followed by work setting. These employees also give favourable marks to the job support they get. 5. Sales representative Bliss score: 3.932

Average salary: $US62,400

Work freedom, colleagues, and compensation and rewards top the list for sales representatives. 3. Realtor Bliss score: 4.029

Average salary: $US53,800

Company culture scores well for realtors, as does the flexibility of doing their work. They also like their colleagues, bosses, and job support options. 2. QA Analyst Bliss score: 4.060

Average salary: $US58,000

Six of the eight job satisfaction factors score a four or higher for QA analysts. Among the top-ranked ones are colleagues, bosses, and work freedom. 1. Research/teaching assistant Bliss score: 4.125

Average salary: $US33,600

Our happiest job by a longshot is research/teaching assistants. Though these employees aren't paid much, they love everything from the people they work with to their organizational culture and work freedom. Now check out what companies to work for: The 25 Happiest Companies In America »





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.