Software Quality Assurance Engineers Are The Happiest Workers In America

Photo: AP Images

After surveying more than 100,000 employees about their workplace culture, management, job rewards, and more, CareerBliss found that software quality assurance engineers have the happiest job in America.The career website scored jobs on a five-point scale to come up with the country’s happiest jobs. Software quality engineers clocked in at 4.24 out of 5, and were closely followed by executive chefs, who scored 4.15 out of 5.



CareerBliss attributes software quality engineers’ happiness to their high salary and the fact that aren’t responsible for designing new software, but overseeing possible bugs and corrections.

Out of the 10 happiest jobs in the country, construction managers are last on the list, scoring only 4.01 points out of 5.

Tellers, Warehouse managers, and administrative assistants make an appearance in the middle of the list, scoring 4.12, 4.13, and 4.11 points out of 5 respectively.

Check out the full list below, courtesy of CareerBliss.

Photo: CareerBliss

DON’T MISS: 10 Personality Types You Should Be Hiring >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.