The 10 Happiest Countries On The Planet, Based On Environmental Factors

Photo: Dennis Jarvis

Money may not buy happiness after all—at least that’s what the New Economics Foundation (NEF) is saying. Earlier this month, NEF released its Happy Planet Index (HPI), which ranks the happiness of nations across the world based on environmental factors.Their findings aren’t what you’d expect if you were using traditional metrics like GNP and growth figures to measure happiness, which the UN releases its World Happiness Report. One of its authors—Columbia economist and one-man-poverty-panacea Jeffrey Sachs—does, however, note in the UN report’s introduction that “higher average incomes don’t necessarily improve average well-being.”



As Sachs points out, economist Richard Easterlin posited long ago that while the U.S. has tripled its GNP since the 1960, the country’s happiness index has remained relatively unchanged. Why? There are a bunch of reasons. The rich are getting richer while the poor are getting poorer, populations have become generally distrustful of government, and if everybody rises together, relative happiness numbers remain unchanged.

The NEF’s solution to all of this dubious data is to scrap the economic models and shift to an environmental one. The result? The NEF’s happiest countries aren’t what you’d initially expect.

