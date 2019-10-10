RANKED: The 30 countries where expats are happiest

Alex Segre/Shutterstock Baths in Budapest, Hungary.

The InterNations expat support network asked more than 20,000 expats to rank their happiness with life in general and with their personal relationships while in their new country.

It weighted the results and ranked the top 30 countries where expats are happiest.

Scroll down to see what they are.

An often overlooked aspect of moving abroad – be it for work, family, or just a change in environment – is how happy you’ll be when you’re away from home.

InterNations, an expat support network based in Germany, asked more than 20,000 people living in 187 countries and regions to rank their happiness based on two categories: Life in general, and their relationship with their partner.

It weighted the two results and ranked the countries where expats are happiest.

For reference, an average 74% of all expats say they’re happy with life in general, while an average 84% say they’re happy in their relationships.

Scroll down to see where expats are happiest overall, and the proportion of people there who say they’re happy with life in general. (This percentage doesn’t include the proportion of people happy in their relationships, so is not an overall score.)

30. New Zealand — 76%

29. Chile — 76%

28. Kazakhstan — 75%

M.Igor/Shutterstock Ski slopes in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

27. Peru — 76%

Diego Vargas Nasser/Shutterstock Vinicunca, also known as Rainbow Mountain in Peru.

26. Singapore — 77%

Chris McGrath/Getty Images ‘Super trees’ on display at night in Singapore.

Singapore is also home to the only chef in the world to get a Michelin star for street food.



25. Luxembourg — 82%

RossHelen/Shutterstock Armes square in Luxembourg City.

24. France — 76%

Shutterstock A vineyard in Bordeaux, France.

23. Hungary — 70%

Alex Segre/Shutterstock Baths in Budapest, Hungary.

22. Ukraine — 73%

Radiokafka / Shutterstock An outdoor street festival in Kiev, Ukraine, in April 2016.

21. Malta — 80%

Zoltan Gabor/Shutterstock Traditional houses in Valletta, Malta.

20. Qatar — 77%

Shutterstock/Dutourdumonde Photography Doha, Qatar.

Qatar Airways, the country’s flagship airline, has also been consistently ranked one of the world’s best airlines.

19. Australia — 77%

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images A woman paddle boards with her dog in Sydney Harbour in November 2015.

18. Kenya — 82%

Ben Curtis/AP A grandmother collects her adopted granddaughter from school in Nyumbani, Kenya.



17. Israel — 80%

16. Indonesia — 78%



15. Bulgaria — 78%

Marynka Mandarinka/Shutterstock Sozopol, an ancient seaside town in Bulgaria.

14. Panama — 82%

13. Costa Rica — 81%

©John Seaton Callahan/Getty Images/Moment RF The port town of Puntarenas, Costa Rica.

12. Thailand — 81%

501room/Shutterstock Tourists at a street market in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

11. Taiwan — 80%

Taiwan was also ranked the best country in the world in 2019 for expats in terms of finding a job, making local friends, and raising a family.

Read more: The top 30 countries in the world to work, make friends, and raise a family in 2019

10. Philippines — 80%

Gustavo Fidel Uy/EyeEm/Getty Images Palawan, the Philippines.

9. Colombia — 79%

Gary C. Tognoni/Shutterstock Cartagena, Colombia.

8. Malaysia — 83%

H-AB Photography/Shutterstock Boats in Malaysia’s Langkawi Geopark, a UNESCO landmark.

7. Morocco — 80%



6. Bahrain — 79%

trabantos/Shutterstock Bahrain World Trade Centre in Manama.

5. Vietnam — 88%

4. Spain — 89%

3. Mexico — 90%

2. Portugal — 87%

iStock A square in old town Aveiro, Portugal.

1. Ecuador — 86%

Shutterstock Guayaquil, a port city in Ecuador.

