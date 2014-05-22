The Happiest Countries In The World

Reuters/Stringer Paraguayans celebrate Antolin Alcaraz’s goal against Italy during their 2010 World Cup Group F soccer match, in Asuncion June 14, 2010.

Ten of the 11 “most positive” countries in the world are in Latin America, according to a new report from Gallup.

The polling firm asked 1,000 people in 138 countries whether they had experienced various “positive” emotions the previous day.

Overall, most respondents felt some level of positivity in their lives. They were asked whether they experienced enjoyment, laughed or smiled, felt well-rested, were treated with respect, and learned or did interesting things.

Paraguay topped the list for the third year in a row, with 87% of respondents there saying they had experienced positive emotions the previous day. “That so many people are reporting positive emotions in Latin America at least partly reflects the cultural tendency in the region to focus on the positives in life,” Gallup’s Jon Clifton wrote.

Syria came in last, with just 36% of respondents there reporting some positivity. “This marks an all-time low for any country Gallup has measured,” Gallup noted. “Fewer than one in three Syrians report feeling well-rested (31%), feeling enjoyment (31%), or learning or doing something interesting (25%) the day before.”

Here are the most positive and negative countries:

Levels of positivity have remained largely consistent since Gallup started tracking results eight years ago.

And here’s the full index, with all 138 countries:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.