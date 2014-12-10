The 50 Happiest Places To Work In America

If you want to smile more at work in 2015, get a job at Johnson & Johnson.

According to a new report, the New Jersey-based medical devices, pharmaceutical, and consumer packaged goods manufacturer has the happiest employees in the US right now.

CareerBliss, an online career community, just announced its fifth annual Happiest Companies In America list, which is based on thousands of reviews submitted by professionals in 2013 and 2014. Workers who reviewed their employers were asked to rate them on eight factors that affect work happiness on a five-point scale: work-life balance, your relationship with your boss, your relationship with your coworkers, work environment, job resources, compensation, growth opportunities, and company culture.

CareerBliss combined those numbers to find an average rating of overall happiness for each worker — called a “bliss score” — and sorted the results by employer to determine the happiest companies in the US.

Here’s the full list:

“Each year, CareerBliss evaluates the companies dedicated to creating happier work environments,” says Heidi Golledge, cofounder of CareerBliss. “As we evaluate the factors that impact happiness such as growth opportunity and company culture, it is also important to understand what type of industries are creating happier work environments overall. This year we saw a surge of STEM-related companies rank in the top 10.”

CareerBliss advisor Bradley Brummel, who has a Ph.D. in workplace psychology, adds: “Not only do these industries pay well, but employees in STEM-related companies are happier in these jobs overall. This may reflect the positive features in the type of jobs these companies offer, but it also might reflect the fact that employees with these skills have lots of choices of whom to work for. This means the companies have to keep them happy to keep them at the company.”

