The Happiest And Healthiest Cities In America [MAP]

Last month, Gallup released data ranking the happiest states in the U.S. based on a number of factors related to wellbeing. North Dakota took the top spot, displacing longtime frontrunner Hawaii.

Now, the team has released more detailed data looking at the wellbeing of American communities. Gallup ranked all 189 U.S. metro areas, as defined by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, by conducting 178,000 interviews nationwide. It asked people to consider a set of six sub-indexes, which individually examine life evaluation, emotional health, work environment, physical health, healthy behaviours, and access to basic necessities.

Last year, Lincoln, Neb. topped Gallup’s list. This year, the title goes to Provo-Orem, Utah.

Here are the U.S. communities with the highest rates of wellbeing, according to Gallup. They tend to be spread across the northeast, northwest, and California.

On the flip side are the cities with the lowest rates of wellbeing. Last year, Charleston, W. Va. came in last. This year, it was displaced by Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH, which was second-from-the-bottom on last year’s ranking.

Many of the cities at the bottom of the ranking are located in the northeast and south.

For more detailed methodology and a complete ranking of states, congressional districts, and communities based on wellbeing, you can download Gallup’s full report here.

