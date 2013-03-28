The 10 Happiest And Healthiest Cities In America

Gallup recently came out with the results of its annual wellbeing index, and today takes a closer look at the metropolitan areas that ranked highest on its scale.



The index ranks wellbeing by averaging scores in six categories: Life evaluation, emotional health, work environment, physical health, healthy behaviours, and access to basic necessities.

Lincoln, Nebraska topped this year’s list, jumping 20 spots from 2011. The city fared particularly well in terms of basic access to necessities and job satisfaction.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.