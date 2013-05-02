11 Crazy Things That Only Happen At The Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

The annual pilgrimage to Omaha, Nebraska for the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Meeting is happening this weekend.



If you’ve never heard of it, just know that it’s a highly-anticipated and well-attended event hosted by famed billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

Several thousand shareholders fill a football stadium where Buffett and Charlie Munger answer their questions for several hours. Sounds boring? That’s because you’ve never been to the after party.

What follows the financials has been described as a huge old-style carnival/jamboree/county fair downstairs where they sell Dairy Queen Dilly Bars, books, Justin Boots. You name it, they’re hawking it. This is where Buffett shines. He’s a total showman, and you WILL seen things you’ve never seen before.

Like Buffett singing with the Fruit of the Loom mascots, or riding a fake bull…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.