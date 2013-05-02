11 Crazy Things That Only Happen At The Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Julia La Roche, Linette Lopez
The annual pilgrimage to Omaha, Nebraska for the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Meeting is happening this weekend. 

If you’ve never heard of it, just know that it’s a highly-anticipated and well-attended event hosted by famed billionaire investor Warren Buffett. 

Several thousand shareholders fill a football stadium where Buffett and Charlie Munger answer their questions for several hours. Sounds boring? That’s because you’ve never been to the after party.

What follows the financials has been described as a huge old-style carnival/jamboree/county fair downstairs where they sell Dairy Queen Dilly Bars, books, Justin Boots. You name it, they’re hawking it. This is where Buffett shines. He’s a total showman, and you WILL seen things you’ve never seen before.

Like Buffett singing with the Fruit of the Loom mascots, or riding a fake bull…

Legendary investors Buffett and Munger drink Coke and eat candy while answering shareholder questions.

People compete in a newspaper tossing competition.

Attendees play ping-pong with enormous paddles.

They get handed Dairy Queen ice cream bars.

Buffett will whip out his ukulele and do a sing along.

The University of Nebraska cheerleading squad even sings with him.

People dress up in costumes.

Buffett plays bridge with shareholders, while drinking Diet Cherry Coke, of course.

Buffett might ride a stuffed bull with his chaps, Justin boots and cowboy hat. Yee-haw!

Or a motorcycle with the GEICO Gekko.

People go wild buying thousands of dollars of diamonds at the Borsheim jewelry store sale.

