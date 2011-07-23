JPMorgan Banker Will Serve 2 Years In Prison For Stealing $1.2 Million From Customers

Hao “Howie” Wang was arrested last November for identity theft and 28 counts of larceny fraud, and held without bail for fear that would flee to his sometime home in China.



Convicted yesterday, Howie got off light.

Prosecutors had asked for a minimum of three years in prison. Instead he could serve as little as two, according to the NYPost.

Howie worked at the JP Morgan Chase branch on Park Avenue between 2008 and 2009.

Wang’s crimes include:

Using someone else’s personal info to obtain a $100,000 loan from JPMorgan (after which he the DA says he spent $10,000 and then transferred the rest to a foreign account).

Allegedly setting up an account, pretending to be a JPMorgan customer, and then transferring $250,000 of that client’s money into the fake account. The DA says he dropped $46,000 on a Audemars Piguet watch, and transferred the remainder to a foreign account.

With others, allegedly used the personal info of two JPMorgan customers to transfer $139,536 and $700,000 from their accounts into Wang’s accounts outside the country.

