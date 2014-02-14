A Classic Photo Of The Moment A Figure Skater Realised He Set The World Record

At age 19, Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu set the world record in the men’s figure skating short program with a perfect performance at the Olympics.

No one had even scored more than 100 points in a short program. Hanyu got a 101.45.

The historic moment produced this tremendously endearing photo. When the score was announced, Hanyu celebrated with a double fist pump. His coach, Yoshiko Kobayashi, was genuinely startled.

She is awesome:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.