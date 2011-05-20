CHINA: A Manhunt Is On After The Shoe-Throw Heard 'Round The World

Photo: Moby Pics

In a sign of the unrest spreading through oppressive regimes around the world, Fang Binxing, was pelted with a shoe Thursday as he spoke to Chinese university students.The Chinese Party’s Internet censorship agent, Binxing is responsible for preserving China’s “harmonious society” online and is especially reviled by the young, tech-savvy elite.



According to the Telegraph, the student responsible for the attack remains unknown save for his Twitter handle hanunyi, according to the Telegraph.

Hanunyi hit Binxing with his shoe, but missed when he threw an egg.

The outburst flared up at a spontaneously organised protest, when students of the Computer Sciences Department at Wuhan University, heard Binxing was giving a speech on campus. Four students stopped by a local market on their way and picked up some eggs.

The attack was Tweeted by students:

@hanunyi: I definitely hit Fang. As for whether there are pictures will depends on the two students

@hanunyi: I came by myself. It was not difficult to hit with my shoes but a little bit harder to target him really successfully

@zfangzhou: Was not prepared in advance. We heard the news [of Mr Fang’s presence] at noon. We then went to the agricultural market near the computer department. My friend bought eggs and went to scope out the place, where we meet @hanunyi

@yinhm: We were are thinking of doing it ourselves and then unfortunately noticed that our professor was there and our graduate supervisor, and we immediately lost courage. Then we met @hanunyi, he was really courageous and did the thing directly

There is a manhunt for hanuyi underway in China now, but his identity remains unknown. His Twitter account shows a picture of jailed artist/activist Ai Weiwei and reads: “If you don’t want to release Ai Weiwei, then just pull me in too.”

He better mean it. Simple protestors are arrested, jailed, and denied any contact with friends or family — some just disappear. Hanunyi’s civil disobedience, combined with the shoe throwing assault, could easily be labelled subversion and carry jail time.

Inspired by revolutions in Libya, Egypt, Syria, and throughout the Middle East, China may see its response to protests as crucial to the State’s survival. The belief is backed factors outlined in the Economist called the Shoe-Thrower’s Index.

Their interactive factors in adult literacy, percentage of a population under 25, percentage of internet users, and GDP per person, to name a few.

Started in reference to Iraqi journalist Muntadar al-ZaidiIraqi’s 2008 shoe-toss at George W. Bush, the index is a who’s who of countries flirting with, and roiling through, revolutions all their own.

The pictures below are from hanunyi’s posts today. They show his shoeless feet and the blister’s incurred from his run with the police.

Photo: Moby Pics

Photo: Moby Pics

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.